NFL Report: McNabb might miss Redskins' opener

It could be a smoke screen or just a cautious assessment of his quarterback's health, but Mike Shanahan says he's not certain Donovan McNabb will be available for the Washington Redskins' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. "I really don't know for sure," Shanahan said Sunday. "That's why it's day by day. We'll see how it goes."

McNabb hasn't practiced since spraining his left ankle in the second preseason game against Baltimore. He sat out Friday's game against the Jets and watched yesterday's practice with a black sleeve on his left leg.

Bengals release Bryant

Wide receiver Antonio Bryant was released by the Cincinnati Bengals, who signed him to a four-year, $28 million deal last March thinking he would be their long-term complement to Chad Ochocinco.

Harvin feeling better

Percy Harvin's migraine headaches have been a riddle that no one has been able to solve. After another battery of tests last week, and a promising 2010 preseason debut, the Vikings receiver hopes he is getting closer to figuring out a debilitating medical condition that has plagued him for most of his life.

"I did a test [Friday] night and they found some things that we think was the main cause of it," Harvin said. "We're feeling really confident. . . . I'm not saying I'll never get a headache again, but hopefully we can slow it down a little bit."- AP