NFL Week 10 odds and betting plays for Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears

D.J. Moore of the Bears scores a touchdown against the...

D.J. Moore of the Bears scores a touchdown against the Broncos during the second quarter at Soldier Field on Oct. 1 in Chicago. Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

By Joe Manniellojoe.manniello@newsday.com@joe_manniello

CAROLINA PANTHERS (1-7) AT CHICAGO BEARS (2-7)

TV: Amazon Prime, 8:15 p.m.

Odds: Chicago by 3.5; O/U: 38.5

(Odds from FanDuel, as of Wednesday afternoon)

THE PICK

Chicago (-3.5)

On the surface, this 1-7 vs. 2-7 matchup is could-miss-TV, but there actually are some intriguing storylines. This isn't a situation where both cellar-dwellers could win by losing with draft positioning, as the Bears own the Panthers' first-round selection in 2024. So Chicago finds itself in the ultimate win-win scenario. Whether it's Justin Fields returning or Tyson Bagent continuing to fill in at quarterback, roll with the home team whose most impressive win this season was on a Thursday night, 40-20 over the Commanders in Week 5. D.J. Moore, part of the above-mentioned trade that sent the receiver from Carolina to Chicago, had eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns in that game. The Bears (3-5-1) haven't been a great bet against the spread, but the Panthers (1-7-1) own the NFL's worst mark. 

THE PROP

FIRST TD SCORER (D.J. Moore, +800)

Revenge is a dish best served . . . on Thursday night? Moore scored the first TD in the Bears' first TNF game, and you have to think he will be a focal point early and often against his old team. Bears back D'Onta Foreman, another former Panther, also is in the running to score the game's first touchdown (+650).

SAME GAME PARLAY

ANY TIME TD SCORER: (D.J. Moore + D'Onta Foreman + Chicago Defense = +5423).

This is more of a "hey, why not?" play, but if the former Panthers have a field day, and Bryce Young throws another pick-6 (he threw two to the same player in last Sunday's loss to the Colts), this yields a huge return. The safer route: A same game parlay of Moore and Foreman each scoring a TD (+538). Like the Bears' scenario, it could be another win-win.

STAFF PICKS 

Joe Manniello (59-72-5): Bears

Tom Rock (69-62-5): Bears

Al Iannazzone (70-61-5): Bears

Kim Jones (59-72-5): Bears

Joe Manniello

Joe Manniello, an editor on the sports copy desk, has written the NFL picks column since 2015. Manniello joined Newsday in 2004. He graduated from St. John's.

