Tagovailoa throws 3 TDs to lead Dolphins past Raiders 34-19 for Miami's 2nd straight win

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Jonnu Smith ran a couple of yards downfield and waved his left arm to get Tua Tagovailoa's attention.

No one in the Raiders secondary seemed to notice Smith until the Dolphins tight end was wide open.

Tagovailoa found him, and Smith ran it in for a 57-yard catch-and-run that had his teammates celebrating before he even crossed the goal line.

“The red seas parted,” Smith said. “It was a busted coverage. Tua, me and him locked eyes and made the rest happen.”

Tagovailoa had two other touchdown passes on Sunday, including a 1-yard score to Smith in the first quarter, and the Miami Dolphins beat the Las Vegas Raiders 34-19 to win their second straight game.

It was another strong victory for the Dolphins (4-6), who have not matched their offensive fireworks from last season but are coming off a gritty Monday night win over the Rams. The Raiders (2-8) lost their sixth straight game.

Tagovailoa led the Dolphins down the field with long, methodical drives — three of them more than seven minutes — that all ended in scores. Miami scored 30 points for the first time this season.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Credit: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Tagovailoa completed 28 of 36 passes for 288 yards, and his third touchdown of the day went for 8 yards to receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill caught seven passes for 61 yards and has scored in consecutive games for the first time this season. Smith had a season-high 101 yards receiving.

“We've got good enough players to where if we get them the ball in space, we like our chances," Tagovailoa said.

The Raiders trailed 24-14 in the fourth quarter after Dolphins running back De'Von Achane ran for a 2-yard score that added to his 17 carries for 73 yards.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew then moved the Raiders 80 yards down the field and found Ameer Abdullah, who capitalized on a missed open-field tackle by cornerback Kader Kohou, for a 10-yard TD catch.

Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith (9) grabs a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Credit: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Las Vegas blew the coverage on Miami's next drive, leaving Smith wide open for the long touchdown that ended the Raiders' hopes of snapping their losing streak.

Minshew completed 30 of 43 passes with 282 yards and one interception after being benched for Desmond Ridder in his previous outing against Cincinnati. Tight end Brock Bowers caught 13 passes for 126 yards.

Jalen Ramsey intercepted Minshew late in the fourth, which is the quarterback’s 13th turnover of the season.

“We just have to keep executing and strain a little bit more,” said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce. “We had opportunities. Brock had a big day. I thought Gardner got rid of the ball quickly in the passing game. Opportunities there for shots, but we didn’t get them down there again.”

Bowers caught a 23-yard TD late in the third quarter from Minshew, who hit running back Alexander Mattison for a 31-yard pickup earlier in the drive. The score made it 17-12 entering the fourth after a failed 2-point attempt, and it was the first touchdown that Miami's defense had allowed in its previous six quarters.

Las Vegas made significant changes to its coaching staff during its bye week in hopes of sparking its stagnant offense. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was fired along with the offensive line and quarterbacks coaches.

Sunday was a noticeable improvement under interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner. The Raiders scored on four of seven drives and converted eight of 14 third downs.

“We’re down, man, but I tell you I’ve been on teams where you send it in," Minshew said. "But we’re not doing that. We practice hard. Everybody’s doing the right things. We haven’t been getting the results. We’ve been a play short, but I feel if we continue our process and continue to try to get better it’s going to break for us.”

The Raiders punted on their opening drive, but Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell ran into punter AJ Cole and gave the Raiders a first down. Minshew led them down the field, and Daniel Carlson made a 27-yard field goal at the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders just could not stop the Dolphins' long drives, even when Miami started its first possession of the second half on its 3.

Tagovailoa led another lengthy drive — this one 14 plays and 97 yards — that ended in Hill's 8-yard TD catch. Achane had a 30-yard rush to set up the score that stretched Miami's lead late in the third.

The Dolphins converted eight of 12 third downs and scored on three of four trips inside the red zone.

Coach Mike McDaniel praised his team's performance over the past two games after what he said felt like a month of being close but “not good enough.”

“I don’t know about you guys,” McDaniel said, “but winning feels a lot better than losing. So I think we’re going to keep trying to do that.”

Injuries

Raiders: CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) left in the second quarter and did not return. ... Mattison left with an ankle injury in the fourth.

Dolphins: RB Raheem Mostert left in the second quarter with a hip injury but returned in the second half.

Up next

Raiders: Host Denver next Sunday.

Dolphins: Host New England next Sunday.