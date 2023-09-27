NFL Week 4 betting lines and picks: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

DETROIT (2-1) AT GREEN BAY (2-1)

TV: Amazon Prime, 8:15 p.m.

Odds: Detroit by 1.5; O/U: 45.5

One point to always consider when picking NFL games against the spread is that often the matchups are so even that the final score can be separated by, well, one point. The Packers are taking that to an extreme this season.

For the fourth straight week, the line in the Green Bay game is 1.5 points. After crushing Chicago as underdogs in Week 1, Green Bay lost, 25-24, at Atlanta in Week 2 but still covered. The opposite happened in Week 3, with Green Bay beating New Orleans, 18-17, but failing to cover. This is my ninth year writing the NFL picks column and I can’t remember a team pulling off that double-double.

Speaking of one-point games, Detroit started its season with a 21-20 win at Kansas City, also on a Thursday night. This rivalry game figures to be another close one, and with Minnesota and Chicago both 0-3, the winner will have a nice early lead in the NFC North race. The last time Detroit visited Lambeau Field, it kept Aaron Rodgers and the Packers out of the playoffs with a Week 18 prime-time win. It happened after the Lions knew they already had been eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the day, a testament to Dan Campbell’s hard-nosed coaching.

Jordan Love led the Packers back from a 17-0 hole in the fourth quarter on Sunday, but his play overall has been inconsistent. Jared Goff is the more trustworthy quarterback. Green Bay could be getting reinforcements in running back Aaron Jones and receiver Christian Watson, but will they be 100%? The Lions are coming off a defensive-driven 20-6 win over the Falcons. Last year’s win at Green Bay, plus the opener at Kansas City, show that these Lions are ready for prime time. Just win by more than one point, please.