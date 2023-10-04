NFL Week 5 betting lines and picks: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders

CHICAGO (0-4) AT WASHINGTON (2-2)

TV: Amazon Prime, 8:15 p.m.

Washington by 5.5; O/U: 44.5

What did Al Michaels do to the NFL schedule makers to deserve this? Last year Washington beat Chicago, 12-7, on Thursday Night Football, one of those sloppy games that has always given TNF a bad rap. Nearly a year later, the broadcaster and his audience must bear this matchup again.

The Bears enter as one of only two NFL teams still winless. They last tasted victory a week after that TNF loss last year, a streak that hit 14 games after Sunday’s brutal 31-28 loss to Denver at home in which Chicago led 28-7 late in the third quarter. Justin Fields had a career day, going 28-for-35 for 335 yards and four touchdowns. But the defense imploded, and the Bears’ decision to go for it on fourth down instead of kicking a go-ahead field goal late backfired. Washington took Philadelphia to overtime on the road, falling 34-31, a week after a 34-point loss at home to Buffalo.

You never know what to expect on a week-to-week basis, and while Washington should win this game, should it be favored by nearly a touchdown? When the Commanders were 7-point favorites at home in Week 1 against the Cardinals, I wrote, “This is too many points to lay with an unproven quarterback, no matter the opponent.” They won, 20-16. Their other win was by two points at Denver. Sam Howell has shown flashes, but not enough, and the Bears are a desperate team.

Of the 64 games played this season, 21 have been decided by five or fewer points. Here’s hoping this rematch is more exciting than last year’s clunker, for our sakes and the broadcast booth.