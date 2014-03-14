Nicks signs one-year deal with Colts

Hakeem Nicks suggested earlier this week that he wasn't interested in a one-year deal to prove himself and secure a long-term contract in 2015. But that's just the scenario the former Giants receiver faces now that he has signed a one-year deal with the Colts.

It's a "prove me" situation for Nicks because he didn't prove himself to the Giants last season, the final year of his rookie deal. Nicks was beset by some nagging injuries, but his productivity in 2012 and 2013 simply didn't live up to the team's exepctations. They did not make any serious attempts to re-sign him.

Nicks has a good landing spot with the Colts. Third-year quarterback Andrew Luck is already among the league's best passers, and he'll get plenty of opportunities to make a big impact. He also has fellow receivers T.Y. Hilton and Reggie White, who is coming off a knee injury, to take some of the pressure off.