Oakland Raiders release return specialist Josh Cribbs

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Kickoff return specialist Josh Cribbs was released by the Oakland Raiders on Sunday in a wave of team cuts.

Cribbs had knee surgery in the offseason and signed with the Raiders after eight seasons with the Cleveland Browns. But the 29-year-old struggled to regain his speed in training camp. He also fumbled a kickoff in Friday's preseason loss to the Chicago Bears.

Cribbs' contract was terminated by the Raiders, leaving him free to sign with any team.

Also released were: linebackers Keenan Clayton and Eric Harper, fullback Jon Hoese, wide receivers Sam McGuffie, Tray Session and Isaiah Williams, guard Andrew Robiskie, cornerback Cory Nelms and defensive tackle Myles Wade.