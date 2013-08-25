SportsFootball

Oakland Raiders release return specialist Josh Cribbs

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Josh Cribbs, center front, is tackled...

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Josh Cribbs, center front, is tackled by New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Will Herring in the first half of a preseason game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. (Aug. 16, 2013) Credit: AP

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Kickoff return specialist Josh Cribbs was released by the Oakland Raiders on Sunday in a wave of team cuts.

Cribbs had knee surgery in the offseason and signed with the Raiders after eight seasons with the Cleveland Browns. But the 29-year-old struggled to regain his speed in training camp. He also fumbled a kickoff in Friday's preseason loss to the Chicago Bears.

Cribbs' contract was terminated by the Raiders, leaving him free to sign with any team.

Also released were: linebackers Keenan Clayton and Eric Harper, fullback Jon Hoese, wide receivers Sam McGuffie, Tray Session and Isaiah Williams, guard Andrew Robiskie, cornerback Cory Nelms and defensive tackle Myles Wade.

