Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell inactive against the Falcons. Desmond Ridder starts vs. former team

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) is taken off...

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) is taken off the field after an injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

By The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell was inactive for Monday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons, clearing the way for Desmond Ridder to start against his former team.

O'Connell bruised his left knee on Dec. 8 at Tampa Bay.

Ridder started 13 games for the Falcons last season before he was traded to Arizona. The Raiders signed him off the Cardinals practice squad Oct. 21.

“Whether it’s against the Falcons — it doesn’t matter who it’s against — any opportunity that I get to go out there and showcase my talents, it’s an exciting time,” Ridder said Wednesday.

Ridder has entered as a backup in four games, completing 28 of 44 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.

Carter Bradley, son of Indianapolis Cots defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, was Ridder’s backup on Monday night.

O’Connell has endured multiple setbacks this year, beginning in the preseason.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) pases in the...

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) pases in the pocket against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

He was beaten out by Gardner Minshew for the starting spot. Coach Antonio Pierce benched Minshew after five games, but O’Connell broke his thumb a week later against the Los Angeles Rams and missed nearly six weeks.

Two games after returning to the lineup, O'Connell was shoved to the turf by Buccaneers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey.

The injury appeared to be more serious than it turned out to be, and O'Connell even went through a walk-through practice Wednesday. But he didn't practice the next three days.

