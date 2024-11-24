Offensive tackle Trent Williams joins list of 49ers out for Sunday's game against Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams won’t be available to protect Brandon Allen’s blind side Sunday as the veteran quarterback makes his first start since the 2021 season.

The 49ers' list of inactive players for Sunday's game at Green Bay (7-3) included Williams, an All-Pro selection each of the past three seasons. The 49ers' injury report on Friday had listed Williams as questionable after an ankle injury kept him from practicing all week.

Jaylon Moore is expected to start at left tackle in Williams’ place.

The 49ers (5-5) already had announced Friday that starting quarterback Brock Purdy wouldn’t play because of a sore throwing shoulder and that four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Nick Bosa was out because of a hip/oblique injury.

Purdy’s injury means that the 32-year-old Allen will make his 10th career start, and first since he played for the Cincinnati Bengals in their 2021 regular-season finale and they rested Joe Burrow to get ready for the playoffs.

Allen hasn’t attempted a pass since joining the 49ers last year. He attempted three passes with the Bengals in 2022. His teams have gone 2-7 in his nine previous starts.

The 49ers also won’t have cornerback Charvarius Ward, who will miss a third straight game following the death of his 1-year-old daughter. The 49ers also had ruled out linebacker Tatum Bethune (knee), wide receiver Jacob Cowing (concussion) and defensive tackle Kevin Givens (groin) on Friday.

San Francisco's other inactive player is defensive lineman Khalil Davis.

Green Bay won’t have cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) or linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) available. The Packers already had ruled them out Friday as well. The other inactive Packers are safety Kitan Oladapo and offensive lineman Jacob Monk.

Packers defensive lineman Colby Wooden (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game. The injury report Friday had listed him as questionable.