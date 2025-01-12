Packers receivers Doubs and Reed and Eagles linebacker Dean leave wild-card game with injuries

PHILADELPHIA — Green Bay Packers wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean left the teams’ wild-card game Sunday with injuries.

Doubs spent several minutes face down and then on his back and received medical attention in the end zone after his head bounced off the turf while he tried to make a catch midway through in the third quarter. Coach Matt LaFleur went over to check on Doubs and teammates took a knee around him.

Slow to get to his feet, Doubs walked off slowly with trainers. The team said he was being evaluated for a concussion and his return was questionable.

Reed left with a shoulder injury with two minutes remaining in the third while making a catch and getting tackled by Philadelphia's Reed Blankenship. The Eagles said he was also questionable to return.

Dean limped off the field late in the first half with a knee injury and was carted off the field. The Eagles quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Dean's departure Sunday came after cornerback Darius Slay briefly departed with a left elbow injury before returning late in the first half. Before leaving, Slay picked off Green Bay's Jordan Love for his first interception since October 2023.

The Packers lost starting left guard Elgton Jenkins to a stinger and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt to a lower leg injury in the first quarter. They were ruled out just after halftime.