Hurts tosses 2 TD passes and Goedert throws 3 stiff-arms to lead Eagles past Packers 22-10

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts tossed two touchdown passes in his first game since a late-season concussion, Dallas Goedert threw three stiff-arms on a rugged touchdown catch and the Philadelphia Eagles rode their NFL-best defense to a 22-10 wild-card playoff win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

Hurts threw for a modest 131 yards but played with no hesitation in his return from a three-week layoff after a concussion in December. He started strong — six straight completions to open the game — and held off the Packers with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Goedert in the third quarter that will be forever stamped on the franchise's postseason highlight reel.

Philadelphia's defense handled the rest.

The Eagles turned a recovered fumble on the opening kickoff into Hurts' first TD pass three plays later and the defense picked off Jordan Love twice in the first half. Holding a 19-10 lead in the fourth, the Eagles forced a turnover on downs when Green Bay had a fourth-and-3 on its own 41 with five minutes left in the game.

Quinyon Mitchell had one final interception of Love with 1:51 left in the game that sealed the win for the NFC East champions, who'll host a division game next week at the Linc.

“It’s playoff football," running back Saquon Barkley said. "That team is really well coached and they’ve got a lot of really great players. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

“At the end of the day, no matter how it looks, just want to get the win.”

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) scores a touchdown past Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine (24) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Barkley, who led the NFL in rushing with 2,005 yards, had 119 yards in his Eagles’ postseason debut.

“A year ago, I put out a tweet when I was on my couch watching playoff football that I gotta find a way to get back in it,” said Barkley, who spent his first six NFL seasons with the New York Giants. “So I’m just happy to be here.

“And shoutout to my teammates and, most importantly, we move on. And we get another home game, so that’s good.”

The Eagles had the book on the Packers — and had time for some light reading as wide receiver A.J. Brown flipped through the pages of “Inner Excellence” by Jim Murphy while on the bench. Brown had one catch for 10 yards.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) stiff arms Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine (24) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Derik Hamilton

Love threw for 212 yards and was intercepted three times as he nursed a sore right elbow that was hurt in the regular-season finale against Chicago,

Josh Jacobs ran for 81 yards and a score — and popped Green Bay's offense with a 31-yard run in the third where he shook off one tackle, had his jersey stretched to his heel by one defender, plowed one more and dragged two more hapless Eagles to the 1-yard line. Jacobs punched it in for the score on the next play and cut it to 16-10.

Aided by an unnecessary roughness flag on Green Bay, Hurts got the Eagles close enough for Jake Elliott to kick a 30-yard field goal for a 19-10 lead. Elliott needed the short kick for a confidence boost after he missed an extra point on Goedert's touchdown.

Elliott, who struggled with kicks from 50-plus yards this season, added a 32-yarder in the fourth and a 31-yarder in the first quarter.

The Eagles had the Linc thumping, from the time the public address announcer put a little relish on his command to, “Welcome back to the Eagles lineup, Jalen Huuurts,” to the recovered fumble moments later.

Green Bay's Keisean Nixon had the ball knocked loose by Oren Burks and it was recovered by Jeremiah Trotter at the Green Bay 28. Hurts needed only three plays to find Jahan Dotson for an 11-yard touchdown.

Darius Slay went over his shoulder for the cornerback to haul in the ball like an elite receiver for an interception and All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun made it two for the Eagles. The Eagles didn't score off those picks, but did keep the Packers off the board.

Hurts put all immediate questions about his health to rest when he completed his first six passes for 39 yards, including the TD to Dotson. He then missed his next seven going into the half. He didn't complete another pass until late in the third quarter, then hit seven of his final eight overall, that included the Goedert TD catch.

Brandon McManus, who missed a 38-yard earlier, hit one from 26 yards to make it 10-3 at halftime.

Injuries

Packers: Lost receivers Romeo Doubs (concussion) and Jayden Reed (shoulder), offensive linemen Elgton Jenkins (stinger) and Josh Myers (left leg) and several defenders to injury.

Eagles: LB Nakobe Dean was ruled out quickly after leaving with a knee injury in the second quarter.

Up next

Packers: Season over.

Eagles: Wait to find out if they play Tampa Bay, the Vikings or the Rams.