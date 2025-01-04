Packers place cornerback Jaire Alexander on injured reserve before their regular-season finale

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander has been placed on injured reserve due to the knee issue that has sidelined him for the last six games.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur already had said Wednesday that the two-time Pro Bowl selection was undergoing surgery and probably wouldn’t play again this season. The Packers put him on injured reserve Saturday.

The Packers (11-5) also elevated linebacker Michael Barrett and safety Omar Brown from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s regular-season finale with the Chicago Bears (4-12). The Packers have clinched a wild-card berth into the playoffs.

Alexander’s knee injury prevented him from playing in a 24-14 loss to the Detroit Lions on Nov. 3. After the Packers had a week off, Alexander returned for a game at Chicago but played just 10 defensive snaps before the injury sidelined him for the rest of that 20-19 victory.

He hasn’t played since and will miss his seventh straight game Sunday.

Alexander has played just seven games this season, as he missed two with a groin injury before the knee issue arose. He has appeared in just 34 regular-season games over the past four seasons.