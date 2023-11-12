Running backs shine early, defense shines late as Steelers slip past Green Bay with 23-19 victory

PITTSBURGH — Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris combined for 183 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and the Pittsburgh Steelers edged the Green Bay Packers 23-19 on Sunday.

The Steelers (6-3) won their ninth straight game decided by eight points or less by following a formula that has become familiar. A little offense. A timely turnover and just enough of everything else to survive.

Pittsburgh used touchdown runs by their two backs — who have become essentially 1A and 1B — and Chris Boswell's three field goals to head into a pivotal stretch with momentum.

Patrick Peterson blocked an extra point and added a tipped ball that turned into Keanu Neal's interception in the end zone with 3:20 remaining. Green Bay got the ball back with 59 seconds to go and drove deep into Pittsburgh territory, but Jordan Love's last-gasp throw to the end zone was picked off by Damontae Kazee.

Kazee returned it 30 yards before stepping out of bounds with time expired. Kazee was pushed by Green Bay lineman Zach Tom, leading to Kazee running over Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith. A brief melee ensued before cooler heads prevailed.

Love completed 21 of 40 for 289 yards and two touchdowns, but the Packers (3-6) were unable to back up last week's victory over the Los Angeles Rams despite outgaining the Steelers 399-324.