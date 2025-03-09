Panthers re-signing TE Tommy Tremble to 2-year deal, C Austin Corbett to 1-year deal, AP source says

The Carolina Panthers are re-signing tight end Tommy Tremble a two-year deal and center Austin Corbett to a one-year contract before the start of the NFL free agency signing period next week, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the terms of the deals have not been announced.

The Panthers announced Saturday that Corbertt is re-signing, but didn’t indicate the length of the deal.

Tremble has mostly served as a role player during his four seasons with the Panthers, catching 85 passes for 782 yards and nine touchdowns.

Corbett joined the Panthers in 2022 and played 17 games before tearing his ACL in the season finale. He has missed 25 games during the past two seasons after tearing the MCL in his knee in 2023 and his biceps last season. He’s expected to battle for a starting spot with Cade Mays, who started eight games at center last season.