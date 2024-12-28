SportsFootball

Panthers place 1,000-yard rusher Chuba Hubbard on IR for final 2 games with strained calf

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard celebrates after a long...

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard celebrates after a long run against the Arizona Cardinals during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. Credit: AP/Rusty Jones

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chuba Hubbard's season is over.

The Panthers placed their leading rusher on injured reserve Saturday with a strained calf.

Hubbard was limited in practice on Friday with a knee injury and was listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After practice, Hubbard complained of pain and had an MRI, which revealed a grade two calf strain, according to the team.

Hubbard ran for 1,195 yards — the fourth-most in franchise history — and 10 touchdowns this season. He is sixth in the league in yards rushing.

He becomes the third Panthers running back to be placed on injured reserve this season, joining Miles Sanders and rookie Jonathan Brooks.

The move likely means Mike Boone will start Sunday against Tampa Bay, with Raheem Blackshear expected to see reps as well.

Hubbard finished his season last week by running for 152 yards and two touchdowns, including a 21-yard score in overtime as the Panthers beat the Arizona Cardinals 36-30. He was named NFC offensive player of the week.

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard leaves the field after...

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard leaves the field after scoring the winning touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. Credit: AP/Jacob Kupferman

He also caught 43 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown this season.

