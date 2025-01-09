SportsFootball

Panthers fire 3 defensive coaches after surrendering most points in NFL history, AP source says

By The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have begun to make changes to their defensive staff after giving up the most points in NFL history this season.

The team has fired secondary coach Bert Watts, outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu and quality control coach Bobby Maffei, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the Panthers have not yet confirmed the moves.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Monday that defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will be back next season, saying that he likes his defensive schemes. However, Canales wouldn’t say at the time if he would consider other staff changes on defense.

It's possible more staff changes could be made.

Carolina allowed 534 points, the most in a 17-game season. The Panthers surrendered 31.4 points per game, the sixth-most in league history.

More football news

Eagles QB Hurts returns to practice for the first time since he suffered a concussion2m read
NHL postpones LA Kings' home game against Calgary due to wildfires while NFL, NBA monitor situation3m read
Vikings appreciate Cam Akers as a backup running back so much they traded for him twice2m read
Panthers fire 3 defensive coaches after surrendering most points in NFL history, AP source says
Packers hope to fix passing game going into playoffs against Eagles defense2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME