SportsFootball

Golden child: Patrick, Brittany Mahomes welcome daughter Golden Raye during Chiefs' playoff bye

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes watches from the sidelines...

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

By The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is already having a golden playoffs and the Chiefs haven't even played yet.

The two-time NFL MVP quarterback and his wife, Brittany, announced Monday the birth of their third child, a daughter that they named Golden Raye. She was born on Sunday while Kansas City was waiting to learn its divisional-round opponent.

The Chiefs, who are chasing an unprecedented third consecutive Lombardi Trophy, had the weekend off as the No. 1 seed. They will play the Houston Texans on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium in a rematch of a game won by Kansas City last month.

The Mahomes' have a daughter, 3-year-old Sterling, and a 2-year-old son named Bronze.

“I always wanted to have kids young,” Mahomes, whose father Patrick Mahomes Sr. spent 11 years pitching in the big leagues, said during an interview last year. “I got to grow up in the locker room. I mean, I’ve talked about it before, and it made such an impact in my life. And so I wanted to have kids young, and we’re having our third kid now to join the family.”

Patrick Mahomes said during an interview last month that he hoped the timing would work out so that their latest child would arrive during their bye week. Mahomes announced in a social media posting with his wife in July that they were expecting their third child, and about a week later they revealed that they were having another girl.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been together since high school. He went on to play quarterback at Texas Tech before the Chiefs made him a first-round pick in the 2017 draft, while she played soccer at the University of Texas-Tyler before a stint as a professional in Iceland. The couple wed in Hawaii in March 2022.

Fans cheer for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after...

Fans cheer for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Pittsburgh. Credit: AP/Matt Freed

As for a fourth child? Well, the two-time NFL MVP put the thought to rest ahead of training camp last July.

“I'm done. I'll say that,” Mahomes said with a grin. “I did three and I'm done.”

More football news

Packers' inability to produce against the best teams results in an early playoff exit3m read
A.J. Brown's sideline read skyrockets to No. 1 hottest seller on Amazon1m read
Mike McCarthy is not returning as coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones says2m read
Titans interview 10th candidate for their GM opening1m read
Eagles advance in the playoffs even with a modest effort from Jalen Hurts3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME