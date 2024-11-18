Pats deal with familiar issues, late-game miscues in loss to Rams

Execution was a culprit in multiple key moments of the New England Patriots’ 28-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

It’s become a weekly and troubling refrain this season from first-year coach Jerod Mayo as he tries to simultaneously build a culture and inspire a roster that has yet to put together back-to-back wins this season.

But on Monday he remained unchanged in his belief that the team's personnel isn't the problem.

“We have enough talent in that room, in the locker room to win football games, and I stand by that,” Mayo said.

That’s to be determined for a group that had a chance to break through against a Rams team that gave New England (3-8) several opportunities to win on Sunday.

That’s what rookie quarterback Drake Maye was lamenting most after one of his better statistical performances of the season that also had a pair of key mistakes.

He completed 30 of 40 for 282 yards and two touchdowns but also allowed a strip-sack at his 12-yard line that led to a Rams TD.

New England Patriots offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (59) is congratulated by quarterback Drake Maye after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

Then, when New England got the ball back with just over two minutes to play in the game with a chance to drive for the game-winning score, his deep pass to Demario Douglas was intercepted to cement the Rams’ victory.

“I thought we did some good things, but at the end of the day just wasn’t good enough,” Maye said.

What’s working

Injuries and shuffling on the offensive line have been a concern for New England for most of the season. It was an encouraging sign to see continuity within the unit this week. Ben Brown (center), Vederian Lowe (left tackle, Michael Jordan (left guard), Mike Onwenu (right guard), and Demontrey Jacobs (right tackle) all started for the second straight game. The Patriots have had the same starters up front just three times season season. That could go a long way as the offense continues to try to work out some of those execution issues.

What needs help

The pass rush. The defense failed to get a sack on Sunday, despite getting back defensive tackle Christian Barmore for the first time this season after he’d been out since July with blood clots. But the group was also missing defensive end Deatrich Wise, who is dealing with a foot injury.

Stock up

WR Kendrick Bourne. After the veteran failed to get on the field for a single snap in last week’s win at Chicago, on Sunday he caught all five passes thrown his way for a team-high 70 yards and a TD.

Stock down

Patriots special teams. After the Patriots trimmed the deficit to 28-19 early in the fourth quarter on Maye’s TD pass to offensive lineman Lowe, Los Angeles’ Michael Hoecht blocked the ensuing extra-point attempt to keep the Patriots from making it a one-score game. They eventually got another chance to win the game after Joey Slye’s 42-yard field goal, but it was a costly miscue that put unnecessary stress on the offense.

Injuries

On a kickoff following a Patriots field goal, linebacker Curtis Jacobs sustained a head injury and did not return.

Key number

2 of 5 — The Patriots' performance in the red zone. For the season they rank 29th in the NFL, converting touchdowns on only 15 of 32 chances (46.9%).

Next steps

New England visits Miami on Sunday. The Patriots lost 15-10 at home to the Dolphins in Week 5.