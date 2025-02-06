Patriots coach Mike Vrabel's new staff will include 11 from his time with the Titans

New Patriots coach Mike Vrabel's coaching staff will have several familiar faces from his time with the Tennessee Titans.

Of the 26 members of the staff announced by New England on Wednesday, 11 worked with Vrabel during his six-year tenure in Tennessee from 2018 to 2023.

Along with defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, who previously served as Vrabel's defensive line coach with the Titans, three others also are getting new titles with the Patriots.

John Streicher is the Patriots' new vice president of football operations and strategy after serving as director of football administration in Tennessee. In addition, new inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr was Vrabel's assistant linebackers coach and Clint McMillan, the assistant defensive line coach with the Titans, will be the top D-line coach with the Patriots.

Other former Titans assistants under Vrabel that will be part of his new staff are receivers coach Todd Downing (formerly the Titans offensive coordinator), assistant offensive line coach Jason Houghtaling, running backs coach Tony Dews, safeties coach Scott Booker, Justin Hamilton, who will serve as cornerbacks coach, was a defensive quality control coach in Tennessee in 2023, director of sports performance Frank Piraino and assistant special teams coach Tom Quinn.

There were a handful of holdovers from former coach Jerod Mayo’s coaching staff as well. Mayo’s brother and strength and conditioning coach Deron Mayo will remain in the same position. Also staying on are assistant strength coach Brian McDonough, assistant offensive line coach Robert Kugler and defensive assistant Vinny DePalma. Ben McAdoo, who served as a senior offensive assistant under Mayo, will be a senior defensive assistant under Vrabel.

Former longtime Patriots assistant Josh McDaniels was previously announced as Vrabel's offensive coordinator, along with special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer, who held the same job this past season under Mayo.

One other notable hire is tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Thomas Brown. He interviewed for the offensive coordinator position that ultimately went to McDaniels. Brown started this past season as the passing game coordinator for the Chicago Bears prior to being promoted to offensive coordinator midseason and then to interim head coach for the final six games of the season.

Vrabel said in a statement that he wanted to “identify loyal, trustworthy coaches who are diverse in background, ideas, experiences and systems.”

“We will be aligned in our vision to teach and develop our players with creativity, consistency and an attention to detail with the major goal of developing relationships that stretch beyond the field and meeting rooms," Vrabel said.