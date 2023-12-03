Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson leaves game with ankle injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson injured his ankle and cornerback Shaun Wade, who had an illness, were ruled out for the second half of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Stevenson left the game after fumbling the ball at 4:13 of the first quarter. New England’s top rusher had 39 yards on nine carries before committing the lone turnover of the first half.

Entering the game, Stevenson had rushed for 580 yards on 147 carries with four touchdowns. The third-year pro had produced 80 or more rushing yards in three straight games.