Eagles stand tall behind QB Jalen Hurts as the only 10-1 team in NFL

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts did it again.

It? The pronoun could stand for about anything when it comes to Hurts and what he does for the Eagles.

Trail 17-7 at the half in consecutive weeks and rally the Eagles to wins?

Yup, he did it again.

How about trailing at halftime in four straight games overall and guiding the Eagles to wins?

He did it again, too.

Go 10-1 a year after the Eagles also started 10-1 on their way to a Super Bowl appearance?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates after scoring the game winning touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during overtime in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Yes, he did it with the same flair as he continues to build a strong case for AP NFL MVP.

How about this one: Beat San Francisco at home in consecutive seasons?

The answer to that question is officially TBD, but will be settled soon enough. Ten months after Hurts and the Eagles thumped the 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game at the Linc, the rematch is set for Sunday between two of the top teams in the NFL.

The Eagles have the best record in the NFL — strengthened after a 37-34 overtime win against Buffalo — and San Francisco is 8-3.

Take a look at the numbers, and everything seems to favor the Eagles. The Eagles are 27-2 (.931) in their past 29 regular-season games started by Hurts, he has led the Eagles to 14 straight wins against teams with winning records and the Eagles are undefeated at home (5-0) this season.

Not bad.

Not good enough, though, for the oddsmakers. The 49ers are early 2½-point favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Perhaps it’s time for Jason Kelce to break out the dog masks — as in, underdogs — he wore on the way toward Philadelphia’s Super Bowl 52 title.

No matter, the Eagles know they always have a chance as long as they have Hurts. The Eagles trailed Buffalo 17-7 at the half, 24-14 through three, 31-28 with 1:52 left in the fourth and 34-31 in OT.

Hurts combined for a career-high five total TDs (three passing, two rushing) and became the first QB in NFL history with 10-plus rushing TDs in three consecutive seasons (10 TDs in 2021 and 13 TDs in 2022).

“We always find a way, and that’s something that you can’t really take for granted,” Hurts said. “It’s hard to quantify. Obviously, I have had a ton to clean up and I have not executed to the level of my standard.”

Yikes. What’s on tap for the rest of the league once Hurts reaches the demanding — likely unreachable — standard he set for himself?

“Winning is the only thing that matters, but the standard is pretty darn important, too,” he said. “And so that’s what it is.”

Hurts was referencing the fact he failed to play a complete game. Last season’s NFL MVP runner-up, Hurts was only 4 of 11 for 33 yards and one rushing TD in the first half. In the second, 14 of 20 for 167 yards, three passing TDs, and the winning 12-yard score in OT.

“Just clutch in clutch moments,” coach Nick Sirianni said.

WHAT’S WORKING

The offense. Hurts accounted for five TDs, DeVonta Smith had seven catches for 106 yards and D’Andre Swift ran for 80 yards to keep the Eagles in the game, even at times when it seemed lost. Hurts’ 29-yard, go-ahead TD to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus in the back of the end zone in the fourth quarter will go on the short list of one of his top plays on the career highlight reel.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The defense. The Bills had 505 yards, converted 13 third downs and Josh Allen toyed with the Eagles. Allen threw for 339 yards and two TDs and he rushed for 81 yards and two scores. The Bills even ran for 173 yards.

The Eagles allowed more than 500 yards at home for the first time since 2015. Could just be an off game. It happens. But surely the 49ers are looking for ways to post those kinds of numbers against the Eagles.

STOCK UP

Jake Elliott. He kicked a 59-yard field goal with 20 seconds left in regulation that tied the game 31-all. The distance was long, wind and rain played havoc with field conditions, yet he hit his 26th career 50-plus-yard field goal. He set a career high with six of them this season.

Elliott has converted 8 of 9 field goals during the fourth quarter/overtime this season, including his 54-yard winner against Washington in October.

STOCK DOWN

A.J Brown is in a slump. One of the NFL’s top wide receivers, Brown had only five catches for 37 yards (and a TD) a game after he had just one catch for 8 yards against Kansas City.

INJURIES

RT Lane Johnson was a surprise scratch with a groin injury and defensive end Fletcher Cox also suffered a groin injury during the game. There was no immediate word on their availability for Sunday.

KEY NUMBER

2. The Eagles have two overtime wins in a season for the first time since 2000.

NEXT STEPS

Host the 49ers in a rematch of last season's NFC title game on Sunday.