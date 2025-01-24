SportsFootball

Jalen Hurts practices on injured left knee for Eagles, ready for NFC championship game

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (92) tackles Philadelphia...

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (92) tackles Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Derik Hamilton

By The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was a full participant in practice with an injured left knee for the second straight day Friday and is set to start in the NFC championship game.

The Eagles host the Washington Commanders on Sunday and are trying to make the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons.

Hurts was injured last weekend on a sack against the Rams. Hurts never missed a snap to help the Eagles win their ninth straight home game.

Hurts has thrown for only a combined 259 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in playoff wins against Green Bay and Los Angeles.

“We try to put Jalen in safe situations. We want him to put himself in safe situations,” coach Nick Sirianni said Friday. “We understand that there are a lot of things that Jalen does in the running game that help us run the football. As we go through it, we do whatever we’ve got to do to win the game. But his safety is always at the forefront of our mind.”

