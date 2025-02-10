SportsFootball

Philadelphia Eagles planning Super Bowl parade on Friday, team president says

Philadelphia Eagles fans react to the Eagles first touchdown at...

Philadelphia Eagles fans react to the Eagles first touchdown at the watch party for NFL football's Super Bowl 59 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at Xfinity Live! Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

By The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles are planning to celebrate their Super Bowl victory with a parade in the city on Friday, a high-ranking team official said Monday.

Team President Don Smolenski discussed the parade during an appearance on 94WIP sports radio, though the time and other details were not disclosed. The Philadelphia mayor's office did not immediately respond Monday to media requests seeking confirmation of the parade plans.

Eagles fans came out in droves to celebrate the team's win once the game concluded Sunday night, but no major problems or injuries were reported, police said. City crews were still working late Monday morning to clear confetti, trash and other debris from some spots downtownarea.

The city's celebration following their win in the NFC Championship game last month was marred when a college student fell after climbing a street pole and died from his injuries.

The Eagles were expected to return to Philadelphia late Monday afternoon, where a large contingent of fans was expected to greet them.

More football news

Philadelphia Eagles planning Super Bowl parade on Friday, team president says
Super Bowl delivers moving tributes, memorable action and a historic presidential visit4m read
Why was Taylor Swift booed at the Super Bowl?3m read
Tom Rock's post-Super Bowl NFL mock draft4m read
Rock: Barkley's Super Bowl win one last slap in face to Giants3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME