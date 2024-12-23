SportsFootball

Steelers WR George Pickens returns to practice, hopeful to play against Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens walks on the field...

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens walks on the field as teammates work out prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Baltimore. Credit: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough

By The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was a full participant in practice on Monday, opening the door for him to return from a three-game absence on Wednesday when Pittsburgh hosts the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pickens hasn't played since tweaking his hamstring earlier this month. The Steelers (10-5) have struggled to generate much in their passing game with their leading receiver watching from the sideline in sweatpants.

Though Monday's practice was a walkthrough, Pickens said he felt good and hopes he'll be able to face the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.

The 23-year-old was going through post-practice drills on Dec. 6 when he felt his hamstring tighten up, forcing him to miss the first games of his three-year career. Pittsburgh has gone 1-2 in his absence, including back-to-back losses to Philadelphia and Baltimore in which Russell Wilson passed for just 345 yards while missing one of the NFL's top downfield threats.

Wilson is encouraged by the way the sometimes mercurial Pickens — who has been flagged and fined multiple times this season for infractions ranging from facemasks to unsportsmanlike conduct — has remained engaged.

“He’s been great in the midst of his little trial here over the past few weeks,” Wilson said. “And so we’re excited to have him back if that’s the case fully and let him do his thing.”

Safety DeShon Elliott (hamstring) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (groin) were also listed as full participants on Tuesday. Neither veteran has played since getting hurt against Cleveland on Dec. 8.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens gestures toward the stands...

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens gestures toward the stands during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Cincinnati. Credit: AP/Jeff Dean

While Pickens, Elliott and Ogunjobi could be available as Pittsburgh tries to hold off Baltimore for the AFC North lead, cornerback Joey Porter (knee) and WR Ben Skowronek (hip) are likely out after missing practice for a second straight day.

More football news

The Darnold-Jefferson connection is thriving for the surging Vikings3m read
Patriots coach Jerod Mayo believes narrow loss to Bills shows potential of his young team2m read
Garrett's comments about his future add wrinkle to Browns' worst season since 0-16 in 20173m read
The Dolphins' improbable path to the playoffs isn't in their hands, but they must do their part3m read
Riding a 3-game win streak, the Bengals cling to playoff hopes with the Broncos next2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME