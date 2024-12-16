SportsFootball

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin optimistic star LB T.J. Watt will be available for showdown with Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sits on the field...

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sits on the field after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Derik Hamilton

By The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic star linebacker T.J. Watt's balky ankle won't keep him out of Saturday's visit to Baltimore.

The perennial All-Pro twisted his left ankle late in the fourth quarter of a 27-13 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday. Watt said afterward X-rays on the ankle were negative and he was in “wait and see” mode.

Tomlin said he saw Watt walking around the team's facility on Monday morning without much issue. The 30-year-old was one of the few bright spots for the AFC North-leading Steelers (10-4) in the loss, getting two sacks and forcing a fumble. Tomlin defended having Watt in the game with Philadelphia driving up two scores in the waning minutes, saying he was playing to win.

There's a chance injured wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring), safety DeShon Elliott (hamstring) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (groin) would be available to practice this week.

Pittsburgh's passing game has slowed in two games without Pickens. Russell Wilson has averaged 143 yards passing with Pickens out of the lineup, including a season-low 128 against the Eagles.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin optimistic star LB T.J. Watt will be available for showdown with Ravens
