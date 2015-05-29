Prince Shembo waived by Atlanta Falcons after animal cruelty charges in death of girlfriend's dog

The Atlanta Falcons have waived linebacker Prince Shembo after he was charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

Police in suburban Gwinnett County say Shembo was charged Friday after his ex-girlfriend's dog died from blunt force trauma. A short time later, the Falcons cut ties with the player.

Police say Denicia Williams called officers on April 19 to report that her ex-boyfriend had killed her dog. Williams told police she had taken her Yorkie, Dior, to Shembo's apartment on April 15. At some point, she left Shembo alone with the dog, and the animal was later found unresponsive.

Williams took the dog to an animal hospital where he died shortly afterward. She says Shembo told her over the phone the next day he had kicked the dog, and she ended their relationship.es in death of girlfriend's dog