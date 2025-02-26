Attorneys for Buccaneers' Rachaad White say FBI is investigating an extortion attempt against him
TAMPA, Fla. — The FBI is investigating an extortion attempt against Rachaad White, lawyers for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back said Tuesday.
“The FBI and other appropriate authorities are currently looking into an extortion attempt against Rachaad White,” attorneys Michelle Gervais and TJ Grimaldi said in a statement. “Illegal and defamatory threats and demands against Rachaad and his family will be met with zero tolerance. We will continue to exercise all legal avenues to protect Rachaad’s rights as a victim of extortion.”
White has 2,084 yards rushing, 1,232 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns in his three-year career.
