Raiders first staff under Pete Carroll has a familiar feel

HENDERSON, Nev. — New Raiders coach Pete Carroll followed through on his pledge to retain some assistants from last year's staff.

Two of the three coordinators were on the staff under previous coach Antonio Pierce — Patrick Graham on defense and Tom McMahon on special teams. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly held the same position for Ohio State's national-championship team this past season.

Carroll also hired sons Brennan and Nate. Brennan, the offensive coordinator last season at the University of Washington, is the run game coordinator and offensive line coach. Nate, the pass game coordinator last season with the Carolina Panthers, is the assistant quarterbacks coach.

Some coaches are back with the Raiders for at least a second stint. That includes quarterbacks coach Greg Olson, the Raiders offensive coordinator in 2013-14 and 2018-21.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin is a senior offensive assistant for the second year in a row. He also was the interim offensive line coach this past season.