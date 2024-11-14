Minshew and Raiders bring a five-game skid into their matchup with Tagovailoa and Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Mike McDaniel has said amid the Dolphins' struggles this season that adversity would reveal the character of the team.

Miami's coach was impressed with his team's character during a recent three-game losing streak, and he credited it with the Dolphins' win Monday night over the Los Angeles Rams.

“That’s why I was proud of the effort," he said, “and I’ve been proud of the week-by-week commitment to getting better as a football team even when the results weren’t necessarily showing up in the win column.”

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins (3-6) have a big opportunity the next two weeks, with consecutive home games against losing teams, starting Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7).

The Raiders have lost five straight games. Three were by more than 15 points, including last week's loss to Cincinnati. Their offense is averaging 280.2 yards per game, fourth worst in the league.

“I think it’s going to show the character of the people in this building,” Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs said. “I think everybody in this building and everybody in this locker room is strong enough to forget about the past and focus on the now and the next eight games.”

Gardner Minshew received a vote of confidence this week when coach Antonio Pierce said he would remain the starting quarterback.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster

Minshew has completed 67% of his passes but has thrown for just six touchdowns. He has eight interceptions and four fumbles.

He was replaced by Aidan O’Connell after five games and nearly lost the job to Desmond Ridder.

“It could be tough, man, no doubt about it,” Minshew said. “But I’ve been there before, been through it, and excited for the opportunity ahead. That’s really all we have. We got these days to prepare, and we got a game coming up. We’re focused on that and letting it rip.”

He'll be facing a defense that's coming off one of its strongest performances of the season.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. Credit: AP/Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Miami's 10th-ranked defense did not give up a touchdown against the Rams and has forced three turnovers in the past two games. The Dolphins have held their opponents to 32% on third-down conversions, the third-best mark in the league this year.

“This league is about enduring and getting better,” Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said. “I talked to the guys about having faith in the middle of the season. It's so long, and it's so grueling that it exposes the fraught. And if you're not willing to push yourself and constantly get better throughout, then you'll have a failing season.”

Mayer returns

Tight end Michael Mayer, back after missing the past six games for personal reasons, said he was grateful to the Raiders organization.

“They’ve been with me through the whole thing, so I really appreciate that,” Mayer said. “I couldn’t ask for a better organization, a better support system. It was a personal matter. Me and my family handled it behind closed doors.”

Mayer said he was thrilled to return to practice Wednesday. He and Brock Bowers give the Raiders one of the NFL’s top tight end combinations.

Mayer, drafted in the second round last year out of Notre Dame, started the first two games this season and played in three. He caught four passes for 21 yards.

Las Vegas drafted Bowers 13th this year out of Georgia. He has 57 catches for 580 yards and two touchdowns.

‘Soft’ Dolphins?

Former Dolphins and Ravens safety DeShon Elliott appeared on a podcast with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey this week and made some comments about Miami, the team he played for in 2023.

“I haven't been able to play against Baltimore the way I wanted to because last year I played for a team that was ... pretty soft,” said Elliott, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers. “There were some guys who were tough, but the majority of the team, they were not mentally tough individuals.”

Asked about the criticism, McDaniel said he's only concerned “with the 2024 Miami Dolphins, for sure.”

Some players appeared surprised by the comments.

“I mean honestly man, if you want to call somebody out, go ahead and do that and drop names,” safety Jevon Holland said, “but other than that, it’s whatever makes your boat float, whatever allows you to have a good night of sleep, it is what it is.”

Campbell's impact

In describing the impact defensive tackle Calais Campbell has had, McDaniel called the veteran the “Tom Brady of defensive linemen.”

Campbell has a team-high three sacks and is tied for third-most solo tackles at 25. The 38-year-old had a sack, three tackles and two pass breakups on Monday night.

“He’s got some fountain of youth going,” McDaniel said. “He’s playing as good of ball — He’s playing young 30(-year-old) Calais ball, which is a testament to how he prepares. And a huge part of our team.”

