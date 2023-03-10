Raiders have needs at QB, offensive line, defense

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (6-11)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB Anthony Averett, OL Alex Bars, OT Jackson Barton, DT Andrew Billings, DE Tashawn Bower, LB Jayon Brown, WR Keelan Cole, G/OT Jermaine Eluemunor, S Matthias Farley, DE Clelin Ferrell, C Hroniss Grasu, S Duron Harmon, WR Mack Hollins, DE Jordan Jenkins, FB Jakob Johnson, CB Sidney Jones, LB Micah Kiser, LB Harvey Langi, TE Foster Moreau, OT Brandon Parker, DT Kyle Peko, LB Denzel Perryman, DE Isaac Rochell, QB Jarrett Stidham, DL Jerry Tillery, CB Rock Ya-Sin

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Curtis Bolton, TE Jesper Horsted, S Roderic Teamer

NEEDS: Quarterback is a good place to start after the Raiders parted ways with Derek Carr, and they have been linked with Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Garoppolo as potential suitors. Las Vegas owns the seventh pick in the draft and also could go there for its next QB. Beyond that position, the Raiders have needs throughout their defense and on the offensive line. How much they commit financially to a quarterback will determine how much the Raiders can adequately address the rest of the roster.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $39 million.