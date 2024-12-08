SportsFootball

Raiders QB O'Connell leaves game against Bucs with knee injury

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) is taken off...

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) is taken off the field after an injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

By The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell was carted off the field with a knee injury after being shoved to the ground after throwing a pass late in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

O'Connell, in his second game back after being sidelined nearly six weeks with a broken thumb, remained on the ground after an 8-yard, third down completion to Jakobi Meyers. Bucs defensive lineman Calijah Kancey chased O'Connell out of the pocket toward the Bucs sideline and shoved the quarterback from behind when he caught up to him after the ball was released.

Kancey was not penalized for a late hit.

The Raiders trailed 14-10 when O'Connell left the game. He was replaced by Desmond Ridder on Las Vegas' next series.

