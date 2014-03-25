NFLers, former NFLers react to Ralph Wilson's death on Twitter

The NFL suffered a big loss Tuesday when Buffalo Bills owner Ralph Wilson, 95, died. The founder of the Bills was a key player in merging the AFL and NFL.

Current and former NFL players took to Twitter to show their remorse.

Former Bills wide receiver Andre Reed

My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Ralph C. Wilson who passed today. ..#GreatOwner #Fatherfigure #AFLVSNFL #merger — Andre Reed (@Andre_Reed83) March 25, 2014

Former NFL quarterback Fran Tarkenton

Ralph Wilson was one of the great gentleman owners in the #NFL. My condolences to the Wilson family. — Fran Tarkenton (@Fran_Tarkenton) March 25, 2014

Bills running back Fred Jackson

Jus heard the news of Mr. Ralph Wilson passing. Sending Thoughts and Prayers to the Wilson Family! I owe him a tremendous amount for — Fred Jackson (@Fred22Jackson) March 25, 2014

Opportunity to be a Bill! Mr. Wilson has done a lot for not only me and my teammates, but the entire NFL family. He truly will be missed! — Fred Jackson (@Fred22Jackson) March 25, 2014

Former Bill and current New Orleans Saints safety Jairus Byrd

R.I.P mr. Wilson... Thank you doesn't describe how truly grateful I am for the opportunity you gave me to play a game I love. #Bills — jairus byrd (@jairusbyrd) March 25, 2014

Chicago Bears linebacker Lance Briggs

R.I.P. Ralph Wilson, one of the true pioneers of this league that we all love so much. — Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) March 25, 2014

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Greg Jennings

Prayers going out to the family of Ralph Wilson. The NFL is a better product, for his influence on the game. — Greg Jennings (@GregJennings) March 25, 2014

Former Bills quarterback Drew Bledsoe

Saddened to hear of the passing of Ralph Wilson. Great man. Proud to have played for his team. #bills — Drew Bledsoe (@DrewBledsoe) March 25, 2014

Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson