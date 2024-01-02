The Rams' season has been a teaching moment for Sean McVay, and his students are acing this class

LOS ANGELES — Behind his precocious success, his Super Bowl ring and his hair gel, Sean McVay is a teacher at heart. This season's Los Angeles Rams are perhaps his most impressive educational job yet.

With six wins in their last seven games culminating in a 26-25 victory over the Giants, the Rams (9-7) have risen from the depths of a 3-6 start to claim their sixth winning regular-season record and fifth playoff berth in McVay's seven years in charge.

“If we get better every week, that’s because of the coaches and the way they get this team ready to play,” running back Kyren Williams said recently. “We’re improving as the season goes on as a group, and you can see it on the scoreboard, in the standings, but even in practice. Our practices are better, and that translates onto the field.”

Los Angeles has lost only once — on the road in overtime to NFL-leading Baltimore — since its bye week. The Rams admittedly won a couple of 50-50 finishes as well, with the Giants and Seahawks both missing last-minute field goals that could have flipped the result.

Not much changed in terms of personnel since the break, but the coaching staff's fingerprints are all over the success of a roster that's still one of the youngest in the NFL, with only Green Bay fielding more than the Rams' nearly two dozen players in their first or second seasons in the league.

Despite the experience gap created by the Rams’ preseason decision to take most of their accumulated salary cap pain this year, they’re headed toward the postseason with as much momentum as any team in the league.

Instead of complaining about the absence of tested veterans, McVay and his staff have taught their players to be good quickly, and they've put them in positions to succeed. McVay's students didn't do so great on their midterms, but they couldn't be much more prepared for finals.

“I think because of the resilience, and because of the way these guys come in with the same approach, same mindset and mentality,” McVay said. “Whether we were 3-6, or whether we’ve been 6-1 since the bye, there’s been a consistency that I think has compounded and paid off. There’s been a grit that’s been established with this group that I love, and they inspire me. They’ve really helped me realize why I love doing this so much.”

WHAT'S WORKING

Momentum might not be a real thing, but learning how to win certainly seems to be a skill the Rams are picking up. They won ugly in New York, overcoming three turnovers — including Matthew Stafford’s first two interceptions since November — along with several dropped passes, two missed extra points and a turnover on downs. Los Angeles kept fighting and never surrendered the lead, repeatedly making just enough plays to hang on.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The Rams' special teams are abysmal, and it's too late to do anything about it. Kicker Brett Maher is returning after Lucas Havrisik flamed out with two missed extra points last weekend, even though Maher himself got waived in October for struggling through the first seven games. Los Angeles committed two penalties on Giants' kick attempts, and its coverage team nearly lost the game by giving up its second TD punt return in five weeks during the fourth quarter. If the Rams lose a playoff game on a special teams mistake, the foreshadowing has been extensive.

STOCK UP

Rookie DT Kobie Turner has cemented himself as another draft steal for the Rams. The unheralded third-round pick got credit for 10 pressures while recording 2 1/2 sacks against the Giants, and he leads all rookies with nine sacks — two more than Byron Young, his teammate and fellow third-round pick. Turner and Aaron Donald are one of the NFL's most effective defensive line tandems at this point.

STOCK DOWN

Demarcus Robinson had six catches for 92 yards in his well-earned role as the No. 3 receiver, but he fumbled twice against the Giants, losing one on a turnover that turned into points for New York. Tutu Atwell barely played at receiver but threw a key downfield block in his small opportunity. The Rams might be wise to mix in more chances for Atwell.

INJURIES

TE Tyler Higbee separated his left shoulder, and S Jordan Fuller sprained his ankle. Their availability is unclear. ... DT Bobby Brown III hyperextended his knee in New York but appears to be OK, McVay said. ... Swing tackle Joe Noteboom played through a plantar fascia injury while filling in at left tackle for Alaric Jackson, who should return this week after an absence for personal reasons.

KEY NUMBER(S)

4 and 29 — The number of receptions and yards receiving needed by Puka Nacua in the regular season finale to break two NFL rookie records. Jaylen Waddle set the catches record (104) in 2021, while Bill Groman set the yards receiving mark (1,473) back in 1960 on a 14-game schedule.

NEXT STEPS

McVay hasn't said whether any key players will suit up in Santa Clara. Los Angeles will get the NFC's sixth seed unless it loses to the Niners and Green Bay beats Chicago, but seeding doesn't seem particularly important. McVay has rested players for the postseason in previous years, so caution seems his likely strategy.