Young Rams have stayed in the playoff hunt with a 4-1 surge led by the venerable Matthew Stafford

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams realized last month that they needed to stack up victories against a few struggling opponents before their tough final stretch of the regular season.

They failed a week ago against the then-two-win Miami Dolphins, but they got it done Sunday against the three-win New England Patriots.

Coach Sean McVay sees every up and down, every inconsistent effort followed by encouraging improvement, as the price of progress as he tries to fashion one of the NFL's youngest rosters into a winner.

The coaching staff’s work is looking better and better now that the Rams (5-5) have followed up their 1-4 start to the season with a 4-1 stretch to stay firmly in the postseason hunt for another week.

“I’ve been pleased with our group’s ability to get themselves back into the fight,” McVay said Monday. “Winning four of five, there’s been different and unique ways that we’ve done it, but I think there is an element of learning how to be able to finish games and come away with the results you’re hunting up with the amount of youth that we have. They’re taking these lessons in stride, and some of the veteran players have done a good job.”

Chief among those veterans is Matthew Stafford, who still looks awfully sharp in his 16th NFL season. He threw four touchdown passes against the Patriots, giving him 10 in the past four weeks since Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua returned from injury.

“You’ve got to string wins together,” Stafford said. “That’s what you’ve got to do. You’ve got to try to build off momentum, things that you do positive, and find ways to get better at the things that maybe didn’t go your way in the game.”

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws under pressure during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. Credit: AP/Steven Senne

Stafford went 18 of 27 for 295 yards and didn't even throw an interception, ending the risk-taking QB's six-game streak with a pick. He was also a primary reason why the Rams returned to effectiveness in the red zone, scoring on three of their four trips against New England after failing to get in the end zone at all against the Dolphins.

With Stafford, Nacua, Kupp and running back Kyren Williams allowed to work at peak effectiveness by their solid offensive line, the Rams look quite good, if not exactly formidable. McVay is hoping to see more of the same in the next two weeks before the stretch run toward the postseason.

What's working

The Rams' young defensive line continues to excel. Rookie tackle Braden Fiske had two sacks for the second time in three games, while nose tackle Kobie Turner racked up seven tackles and a fumble recovery after one of Fiske's sacks. A key penalty on Jared Verse aside, the group continues to be the defense's strength. “I've seen steady improvement as they've gained experience,” McVay said. “These guys are fun to be around. They're super-coachable. They've got an energy and an authenticity. They love to compete, and I think they're getting a lot better.”

What needs help

The Rams' defense in total took a step back, surrendering 382 yards — 100 over the Pats' current average — and 22 points to one of the league's worst offenses. Allowing six third down conversions was a key to the issues. At least Los Angeles had two takeaways, including Kam Kinchens' clinching interception at midfield with 1:47 left.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (86) is congratulated after his touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

Stock up

Rookie center Beaux Limmer filled in during high-priced free agent signee Jonah Jackson's lengthy injury absence, but Limmer also got the job back Sunday in the second game after Jackson returned to uniform. “He's got better,” McVay said of Limmer. “We had so many injuries that he got a lot of opportunities that he might not have, and he's answered the bell. The game makes sense to him, he's really sturdy in his lower half, and I think he's done a good job in protection.”

Stock down

Rookie Joshua Karty missed a 26-yard field-goal attempt, the shortest miss in the NFL this season. It was his third missed field goal in five weeks, along with a missed extra point. The Stanford product appears to be on thin ice with McVay, who punted rather than attempt a 52-yard field goal late in the game.

Injuries

McVay said there's “a possibility” right tackle Rob Havenstein can return from the sprained ankle that has kept him out for two games. “He's trending in the right direction,” McVay added.

Key number

0 — The number of sacks taken by Stafford in the Rams' past three wins combined. He was sacked 10 times in the Rams' past three losses.

Next steps

Philadelphia and its six-game winning streak will be a formidable challenge on Sunday night, but the Rams will have to beat some good teams to get to where they hope to be in January.