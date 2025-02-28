QB Matthew Stafford gets a restructured contract and agrees to stay with the Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES — Quarterback Matthew Stafford is staying with the Los Angeles Rams under a restructured contract, ending weeks of speculation about the Super Bowl winner's future.

The Rams announced their new agreement with Stafford on Friday without initially revealing any details.

The 37-year-old Stafford had two years left on the four-year, $160 million contract extension he signed in 2022, shortly after leading Los Angeles to a championship in his first season with the team.

But his $27 million salary for the upcoming season was significantly less than the compensation for most quarterbacks of Stafford's stature, and the deal had only $4 million in guaranteed money remaining in 2025 and none in 2026.

Stafford reached a deal to get more guaranteed money last year on the day before training camp opened, and he engaged the Rams on a second renegotiation in recent weeks. The Rams apparently were reluctant to meet Stafford's initial demands, even allowing the quarterback to get an assessment of his value to other teams in view of a possible trade.

The Rams were concerned about a financial commitment that would impede their ability to build their depth, but the sides ultimately came to an agreement that will keep Stafford at the controls of coach Sean McVay's offense in 2025. The Rams' social media accounts went even farther, saying Stafford “is here to stay.”

Stafford passed for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns last season for the Rams, who went 10-7 and won the NFC West before reaching the divisional round of the playoffs, where they lost a close road game to eventual champion Philadelphia.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. Credit: AP/Kyusung Gong

The Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants were among the teams widely reported to be interested in trading for Stafford, even discussing the framework of a potential new contract with Stafford's agent. Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and Stafford made headlines when they ran into each other recently at a Montana ski resort, but Brady's agent said the meeting was brief and accidental.

Stafford has led the Rams to three playoff appearances in four seasons with the team following 12 mostly unsuccessful years with the Detroit Lions, who traded Stafford to Los Angeles in a deal for Jared Goff in early 2021. Stafford has passed for 14,700 yards — sixth-most in Rams history — with 95 touchdowns and 44 interceptions over those four years running McVay's offense.

Stafford needs just 191 more yards passing to become the 10th quarterback in NFL history with 60,000 yards.

The Rams' offense will get continuity at its most important position during what could be a busy offseason. Receiver Cooper Kupp announced three weeks ago that the Rams are trying to trade him, almost certainly ending the Super Bowl 56 MVP's eight-year tenure with Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. Credit: AP/Kyusung Gong

Even if Kupp departs, McVay and the Rams still appear to provide Stafford's best chance by far to contend for another Super Bowl ring among the choices available to him. Stafford and his wife also won't have to move their four daughters from a comfortable family life in Los Angeles.