Sean McVay wants to know QB Matthew Stafford's status for next year with Rams 'sooner than later'

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay says he would like to know “sooner than later” about Matthew Stafford's status for next season.

McVay provided no updates on his veteran quarterback's plans for the coming year when the coach held his end-of-season news conference Thursday, but McVay sounded eager to confirm whether or not Stafford will be returning to the Rams for a 17th season. Los Angeles spent much of the past offseason working on changes requested by Stafford to his contract, only completing the deal on reporting day for training camp.

“We don't want to have that go on again,” McVay said. “I don't think that's good for anybody. I think sooner than later, being able to get that clarity, understanding, open and honest communication. I think there's a lot of love coming from our part. I think there's a lot of appreciation coming from his part as well, and I think a lot sooner than later is an ideal scenario.”

McVay indicated the Rams want Stafford back after he led them to the NFC West title and a playoff victory over Minnesota before the Rams were edged 28-22 by the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday. Los Angeles won the Super Bowl in February 2022 with Stafford, who has led the Rams to three postseason berths and seven playoff games in his four seasons with the club.

But McVay isn't saying if he's certain Stafford, who turns 37 in two weeks, will play next season — or whether he'll do it with the Rams.

(backslash)When asked to say definitely that Stafford would play for the Rams next year if he plays, McVay replied: “We'll talk about all those things at the appropriate time. I know he's playing really good football. Obviously I love working with him. What he's meant to our football team has been immeasurable in a positive way.”

Stafford dealt with a typical amount of bumps and bruises during the season despite a relatively low sack total. After the loss in Philadelphia, Stafford said he would “take some time” to decide his plan for next season, but also indicated he feels like he can still play.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Stafford's wife, Kelly, revealed on her podcast this week that the quarterback broke four of his ribs in a game against San Francisco in December, saying the injury made him “miserable.”

McVay said “nothing came up” when the Rams did imaging of that injury last month, and Stafford was able to practice and to play through it without significant trouble. The Rams saw stress reactions in Stafford's ribs on another MRI exam before the playoffs, McVay said.

“He's as tough as it gets,” McVay said.

The Rams don't have a clear plan if Stafford decides to leave. Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo will be a free agent after completing a one-year deal to be Stafford's backup, and third-stringer Stetson Bennett has yet to take an NFL snap.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts to his touchdown pass to Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

“The quarterback is always the first thing in mind as it relates to how you move forward with the team,” McVay said. “I think (Stafford) is playing really good football, and when we get back, we'll talk about all those types of things. I'm really proud of the way that he's played. I think the coolest thing you could say about Matthew is he shines the brightest on the biggest stages.”

McVay also had no update on the status of receiver Cooper Kupp, who is due to take up nearly $30 million in cap space in 2025. The Rams clearly could be contemplating the departure of their Super Bowl 56 MVP, although they haven't said so publicly.

“Let's let the emotions of the season die down,” McVay said. “Let's sit down with ownership, with the rest of the leadership group, with our coaching staff, and let's really evaluate what's the best thing for the Rams football team moving into 2025.”