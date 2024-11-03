SportsFootball

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua ejected after throwing punch at Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen, left, intercepts a pass intended...

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen, left, intercepts a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. Credit: AP/Stephen Brashear

By The Associated Press

SEATTLE — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was ejected for throwing a punch at Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson in the second quarter of Sunday's game between the NFC West rivals.

Dodson blocked Nacua after Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen intercepted a pass by Matthew Stafford that was intended for Nacua with 33 seconds left in the first half. Woolen was ruled down by contact, but Dodson continued to engage with Nacua, who then tried to punch him.

Nacua was active for the game after being listed as questionable with a knee injury.

The second-year receiver hurt his right knee in training camp before aggravating it in the opener at Detroit, forcing him to miss five games while on injured reserve.

Nacua finished with one reception for 11 yards on four targets.

More football news

Saints fire coach Dennis Allen after seventh straight loss. Darren Rizzi named interim coach2m read
Jaguars look clawless and clueless on opening drives, mustering just 3 points in 9 games2m read
49ers look to go on another big 2nd-half run after a shaky start to the season3m read
An unraveling season isn't getting any better for the Cowboys, with more injury issues to boot3m read
Cowboys can't recover from failed fake punt in 3rd straight loss as Prescott faces hamstring injury2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME