Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua ejected after throwing punch at Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson

SEATTLE — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was ejected for throwing a punch at Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson in the second quarter of Sunday's game between the NFC West rivals.

Dodson blocked Nacua after Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen intercepted a pass by Matthew Stafford that was intended for Nacua with 33 seconds left in the first half. Woolen was ruled down by contact, but Dodson continued to engage with Nacua, who then tried to punch him.

Nacua was active for the game after being listed as questionable with a knee injury.

The second-year receiver hurt his right knee in training camp before aggravating it in the opener at Detroit, forcing him to miss five games while on injured reserve.

Nacua finished with one reception for 11 yards on four targets.