Rams to sit Nacua, Kupp, Kyren, 3 O-linemen alongside Stafford in regular-season finale vs. Seattle

LOS ANGELES — Most of the Rams' key offensive starters will join quarterback Matthew Stafford in sitting out Los Angeles' regular-season finale against Seattle to rest up for the playoffs.

Coach Sean McVay said Friday that the Rams (10-6) will rest receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, running back Kyren Williams and offensive linemen Alaric Jackson, Kevin Dotson and Rob Havenstein on Sunday. Los Angeles clinched the NFC West title last week.

“What I think is great about it is it will give us an opportunity to evaluate some guys that have done a really good job,” McVay said. “We'll get a chance to see some other offensive linemen play that we're excited about. We'll get a chance to see those receivers work with Jimmy. (Rookie running back) Blake Corum will hopefully get a good workload. Look forward to seeing (third-string running back) Cody Schrader do some different things.”

McVay also said he will give varying degrees of rest to several players on the defensive side, but those players likely will be active for the game to give Los Angeles enough players to fill out a game-day roster.

“We'll give a handful of guys some work,” McVay said. “Because of the youth that we have on the defensive side of the ball, we'll be able to keep some opportunities for guys to play, but maybe not the amount of workload you're accustomed to.”

Stafford had already been ruled out for Sunday after taking every snap for Los Angeles this season. Jimmy Garoppolo will make his Rams debut against the Seahawks, with Stetson Bennett as his backup.

Nacua will finish 10 yards shy of a second 1,000-yard season to begin his impressive career. The former fifth-round pick had 79 catches for 990 yards and scored four total touchdowns despite missing five games with a knee injury early in the season.

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. Credit: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Kupp will finish with 67 catches for 710 yards and six TDs, while Williams will finish with 1,299 yards rushing, 182 yards receiving and 16 total touchdowns.

Stafford passed for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns in his 16th NFL regular season, both career lows in a season with at least 15 starts. But Stafford's eight interceptions also were his fewest in a full season, while his 28 sacks were his second-fewest.

Joe Noteboom will start in Alaric Jackson's place at left tackle, while Jonah Jackson will fill in for Dotson at right guard.

Jonah Jackson signed a lucrative three-year free agent deal with the Rams last March, but struggled with injuries early in the season before failing to reclaim the starting job at center from rookie Beaux Limmer.