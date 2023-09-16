Ravens activate RB Melvin Gordon III and C Sam Mustipher from practice squad for game vs. Bengals

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens activated running back Melvin Gordon III and center Sam Mustipher from the practice squad for Sunday's game at Cincinnati.

Baltimore is dealing with significant injuries at both those positions. Running back J.K. Dobbins is out for the season after tearing an Achilles tendon in a season-opening win over Houston. Center Tyler Linderbaum went down with an ankle sprain in that same game.

The Ravens signed Gordon during the offseason. He spent the past three seasons with the Denver Broncos and ran for a career-low 318 yards on 90 carries in 10 games in 2022. Gordon was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2017 with the Los Angeles Chargers.