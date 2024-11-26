SportsFootball

Baltimore LB Roquan Smith inactive vs. Chargers due to hamstring injury

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) is brought down...

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) is brought down by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith, left, after making a catch during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Pittsburgh. Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

By The Associated Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith has been declared inactive for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a hamstring injury.

Smith, who leads the Ravens with 110 tackles, did not practice all week after suffering the injury in last week's 18-16 loss at Pittsburgh.

The loss of Smith could hinder a Ravens defense that's ranked 26th in the league. Malik Harrison, who had a season high in tackles against the Steelers, figures to have a significant role.

Running back Rasheen Ali, center Nick Samac, linebacker David Ojabo, cornerback Arthur Maulet and safety Sanoussi Kane were also inactive for the Ravens.

Los Angeles was without rookie cornerback Cam Hart, who remains in the concussion protocol. The Chargers got back linebacker Khalil Mack, who missed last week's win over Cincinnati with a groin injury.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman, wide receiver DJ Chark, running back Kimani Vidal and offensive linemen Brenden Jaimes and Jordan McFadden were inactive for the Chargers. Easton Stick was the third quarterback.

