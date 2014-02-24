RB prospect leaves Combine on God's orders

I left Indianapolis today because my work at the Combine was done. Some others had different reasons for splitting.

San Diego State running back Adam Muema left the NFL Scouting Combine without working out, citing religious reasons. And it had nothing to do with resting on the seventh day.

“Can’t go wrong with God,” Muema told the San Diego Union-Tribune in a phone interview as he was waiting for his plane at the Indianapolis airport. “[He] told me to sit down, be quiet, enjoy the peace.” God also apparently told Muema that if he left the Combine, he would wind up playing for the Seahawks.

Running backs participated in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Well, most of them did anyway.

Muema is projected to be a late-round pick by Earthly prognosticators. No word on where he sits on the Ethereal draft board.