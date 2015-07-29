Report: NFL asks Maine police to watch Roger Goodell's property

The NFL has asked police in Maine to keep watch on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's property, according to the Portland Press Herald.

According to the report, the NFL contacted the Scarborough police on Tuesday. Goodell upheld Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's four-game suspension in a ruling released on Tuesday.

Scarborough police chief Robbie Moulton told the Portland Press Herald that the NFL said Goodell's decision might not be a popular one. Moulton also said there are no known problems or threats.

"We're aware of the situation and will be patrolling the area certainly," Moulton told the Portland Press Herald.

The report said that Goodell is believed to own a $6.5 million house in the area. Goodell also has vacationed in Scarborough, according to the report.