Reports: More Darrelle Revis trade talk

As the start of free agency looms on Tuesday, it appears the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are giving serious consideration to trading away the player they traded for just 11 months ago.

Yup, the Darrelle Revis trade watch is back on in Tampa. And if no trade happens, it could be the end for Revis in Tampa. ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that Revis will be released Wednesday afternoon if the team can't find a trading partner.

There was speculation several days ago that the Bucs were considering a trade of Revis, who was acquired last year from the Jets in exchange for a first-round pick and a conditional fourth-rounder. The talk died down for a while, but it's back on as of now, according to multiple reports.

Whether or not Revis is traded or released remains to be seen. A person familiar with Revis' situation said that any trade would have to include a stipulation that his current salary remain intact. That current salary is a whopping $16 million a year, part of a six-year, $96 million deal he agreed to last April.

If Revis is traded or released, it will impact the Jets. As part of last year's trade, the Jets would recieve a third-round pick in 2014 if Revis is on the team's roster on the third day of the league year - which, in this case, would be Thursday. But if Revis is not on the roster at that point, the Jets would get a fourth-rounder.

Bucs first-year coach Lovie Smith last month had some positive words for Revis when he was asked about speculation the team was considering a trade. But if the Bucs are sufficiently uncomfortable with paying Revis a salary that is nearly twice the going rate for premium cornerbacks, they might be willing to part ways with him.