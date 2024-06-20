Patriots and running back Rhamondre Stevenson agree to 4-year, $36 million extension, AP source says

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, one of the most dependable members of New England's offense the past three seasons, has agreed to a four-year contract extension, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The new deal is worth a maximum of $36 million, and includes $17 million in guarantees, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. Stevenson is heading into the final season of his rookie contract.

The new pact makes Stevenson one of the NFL’s top seven highest-paid running backs by guaranteed money. He trails only Alvin Kamara ($33.8 million), Jonathan Taylor ($26.5 million), Saquon Barkley ($26 million), Christian McCaffrey ($24 million), Bijan Robinson, ($21.9 million) and Jahmyr Gibbs ($17.8 million).

The deal locks up another member of the core of New England's offense for the foreseeable future. He joins receiver Kendrick Bourne, tight end Hunter Henry and tackle Mike Onwenu, who all secured new deals this offseason.

Stevenson has rushed for 2,265 yards and 14 touchdowns in three NFL seasons since being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. His best season was in 2022 when he rushed for 1,040 yards and five TDs. He is coming off a 2023 season in which he finished with 619 rushing yards and four TDs.

The Patriots are hoping he can return to his 2022 form under new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and behind a group at offensive line that added former Penn State tackle Caedan Wallace and Texas A&M guard Layden Robinson via the draft this offseason.