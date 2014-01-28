Ricardo Lockette's Super Bowl experience*

NEWARK -- Ricardo Lockette is the asterisk in the Seahawks’ inexperience.

While it is true that there are no players on the Seattle roster who have played in a Super Bowl, the first time that’s happened since the 1990 Bills were in the big game, Lockette is technically the one player who can at least say he’s been TO a Super Bowl. He was a member of the 49ers’ team last year, but he didn’t play in any games including Super Bowl XLVII.

Asked what he remembers about last year’s experience, he said: “This part.”

In other words, Media Day.

“This is the craziest part,” he said Tuesday at the Prudential Center. “Other than that, it’s just a regular game and that’s how we’re going to treat it. Other than the media, that’s what makes it different.”

Lockette was with the Seahawks in 2011 when he caught two passes (one of them was a 61-yard touchdown and he averaged 52.5 yards per reception!). After spending last year with the 49ers, he returned to Seattle this season and appeared in eight games – including one start – while catching five passes for 82 yards.

Pete Carroll made a point of mentioning Lockette’s experience earlier this week when the Seahawks arrived for the Super Bowl, but his arguments on that matter are something like the New Jersey politicians who continue to gripe about this being called New York’s Super Bowl. Yes, technically they are right. But no, it doesn’t really count.

Besides, the Seahawks players aren’t exactly relying on Lockette’s experience to get them through this week’s gauntlet. Asked if anyone has solicited his advice this week, Lockette said: “No.”

