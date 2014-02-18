Richie Incognito back on Twitter

A day after being slammed in a report by New York attorney Ted Wells, who investigated the alleged bullying scandal with the Dolphins, guard Richie Incognito pulled the plug on his Twitter account. This after responding to several critical remarks posted by some of his followers.

But Incognito is back on Twitter, expressing a desire to continue playing. If he does return to the NFL, though, it appears he will be using new representation, because he apparently fired his agent on Sunday night.

"@AthletesFirst YOU ARE FIRED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Have a wonderful and blessed day. Happy Sunday." He then asked how someone named "joe" still has a job, using an expletive.

Incognito subsequently deleted the tweet from his timeline. But he went on to say that he feels better about things.

"I want everyone to know I'm in good spirits and looking forward to playing again one day," he wrote. He also said on Twitter, "I apologize for acting like a big baby the last few days. This has alll been so much on me and my family. I just wnt to play football."

Whether or not he plays again remains to be seen. Teams may cast a wary eye at signing Incognito, who will be 31 next season. He was heavily criticized in the report for his treatment of temmate Jonathan Martin, who was so despondent at being bullied by Incognito and teammates Mike Pouncy and John Jerry that he contemplated suicide.

Martin left the team in late October and did not return. Incognito was suspended and did not play again the rest of the season.

