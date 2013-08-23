Robert Griffin III fined $10,000 for T-shirt

WASHINGTON -- Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III has been fined $10,000 by the NFL for wearing unauthorized apparel, a T-shirt with "Operation Patience" on it.

Griffin, recovering from a knee injury and yet to play in the preseason, wore the shirt on the field before Washington's exhibition game Monday night against Pittsburgh. NFL spokesman Randall Liu confirmed the fine on Thursday.

All gear worn on game days must be approved by the league.

Griffin drew a $10,000 fine last year when he wore unauthorized material to a postgame news conference.