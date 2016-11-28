Robert Griffin III has cash stolen from car during Browns’ loss to Giants

CLEVELAND — While the Cleveland Browns were losing another game, quarterback Robert Griffin III was losing money.

Griffin and his girlfriend had cash stolen from the car they took to Sunday’s game. The car was valet parked in the players’ lot at FirstEnergy Stadium while the winless Browns were hosting the New York Giants.

Girlfriend Grete Sadeiko posted on Twitter about the theft. She didn’t say how much was taken. Sadeiko is a heptathlete from Estonia and a member of Florida State’s track team.”

The Browns said the team is looking into the situation and “will handle it appropriately.”

Griffin hasn’t played since breaking a bone in his left shoulder in the season opener. He returned to practice last week and could play in one of Cleveland’s last four games.

The Browns are 0-12 and trying to avoid joining the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only NFL teams to go 0-16 in a season.