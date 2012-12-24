Robert Griffin III leads Redskins over Eagles, 27-20

PHILADELPHIA -- The difference between victory and defeat for the Redskins and Eagles came down to a few inches for both teams Sunday. But Redskins rookie quarterback Robert Griffin III had it measured better than Eagles rookie quarterback Nick Foles.

RG3 threw two touchdown passes to lead visiting Washington to a 27-20 win over Philadaelphia at Lincoln Financial Field. The Redskins (9-6) can seal their first playoff appearance in five years -- and first NFC East title since 1999 -- by beating the Cowboys (8-7) on Sunday.

Griffin was 16-for-24 passing for 198 yards and one interception. His best moment came when he lofted a perfect 22-yard TD pass to wide receiver Santana Moss that put the Redskins up 27-13 in the third quarter. Griffin lobbed the fade pass into a small window and Moss made a tough catch before dragging his feet through the left side of the end zone.

Griffin, who missed last week's win with a right knee injury, wore a brace and rushed only two times for 4 yards.

"Anytime you wear a brace, it's going to restrict your motion," Griffin said. "It didn't slow me down by any means. I felt like myself out there. That's why they call me quarterback. It's not abbreviated with running quarterback. I have to throw the ball and assist guys by handing off."

It was the Redskins' sixth consecutive win after being counted out by coach Mike Shanahan when they were 3-6.

"I told them we have not accomplished anything yet," Shanahan said. "We have got to win the division and we have got to get it done next week."

Sunday's loss was likely Andy Reid's last home game as Eagles coach after a 14-year run. Philadelphia (4-11) finishes with a visit to the Meadowlands to play the Giants (8-7).

A few fans chanted Reid's name as he left the field. The taciturn coach didn't say much about his future. "I have nothing to tell you on that," Reid said.

The Eagles' Dion Lewis scored on a 17-yard TD run to slice the lead to 27-20 with about nine minutes remaining. After the Redskins punted, Foles (32-for-48, 345 yards) drove his team to Washington's 17-yard line but bounced a pass to Jeremy Maclin (eight catches, 116 yards) running free in the end zone. "It just came up a little short," Maclin said.

After a pickup of 12 yards and an incompletion, Foles was called for intentional grounding and the last second was automatically run off the clock.

"We're playing the best ball that we have all year at the right time," Griffin said. "We're rolling and we all know that."