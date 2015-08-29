Redskins say QB Griffin to miss Ravens game

Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III will miss Saturday's exhibition game at Baltimore because of a concussion, reversing an earlier decision to let him play.

In a statement released Friday by the Redskins, NFL independent neurologist Robert Kurtzke is quoted that Griffin "should be held from game play this weekend and be retested in one (to) two weeks before a firm conclusion to return to game play can be made."

Griffin left last week's exhibition game against Detroit with what Redskins coach Jay Gruden said afterward was a concussion. The Redskins announced Thursday that Griffin had been cleared to play this weekend.

".we had anticipated yesterday that the patient would be cleared for full participation in game play this weekend," Dr. Kurtzke said in his statement Friday. "However, upon further scrutiny today of the neuropsychology data, I agree with the neuropsychologist that he should be held from game play this weekend."

Friday night, Griffin tweeted: "Trusting in God even when I don't understand why certain things happen."

Speaking to reporters for the first time since the game against Detroit, Griffin evaded questions Thursday about when -- or even if -- he sustained a concussion in that game.

"You've got to talk to the people who report that stuff," Griffin said. "I don't report that stuff. I was in the locker room, taking a shower, getting ready to watch the rest of the game, so I don't know."

So far, Griffin is 6 for 13 for 44 yards in two appearances, and the Redskins have not scored a touchdown with him on the field.

Last week against Detroit, Griffin left after four series, going 2 for 5 with two fumbles, three sacks and a few other big hits.

Griffin said Thursday he didn't know whether he was injured on his final play against Detroit, when he dropped the ball and then was hit as he tried to recover the fumble.

After the game, Gruden said Griffin got a concussion. He also said he left Griffin in the game because he wanted to give the first-team offense a chance to produce something positive.

In relief of Griffin, Kirk Cousins went 8 for 12, and Colt McCoy went 5 for 6, with both completing a touchdown pass.